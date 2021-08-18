Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Lawrence Malong used to flaunt a flamboyant lifestyle on social media when he was living in Kenya.

He used to disguise himself as an avid entrepreneur, but behind the curtain, he was involved in fraud.

Malong has been sentenced to 6 years in jail by a Ugandan court after he was found guilty of defrauding a businessman Ksh 107 Million.

Here’s a flashback of his flamboyant lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.