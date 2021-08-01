Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga does not trust President Uhuru Kenyatta anymore.

This is after he exposed endemic failures by the Jubilee Government on Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda, especially on healthcare.

In a statement on Sunday, Raila said the Jubilee administration has done little in the healthcare sector, adding that most of the hospital facilities operating in the country were established and equipped during Narc and Grand Coalition governments which he was a part of.

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed failures by Uhuru and his government on the healthcare system that is overwhelmed by the scourge.

“Covid-19 has exposed the failures and challenges facing our health system.”

“It has lifted the lid on gaps that have denied our people access to health care, despite the fact that the 2010 Constitution requires, among other things, that every Kenyan has a right to access the highest standard of health services including reproductive health care,” stated Raila.

“It became clear that universal healthcare cannot entirely be financed by the exchequer.”

“Going forward, therefore, while we must relentlessly pursue the implementation of Universal Health Coverage and the requisite legal and institutional reforms needed, we need to urgently pay attention to the following,” he added.

