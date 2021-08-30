Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s son, Jimmy Kibaki, has officially joined active politics ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

This is after he was officially declared the deputy party leader of The New Democrats (TND) party over the weekend.

While confirming Jimmy’s entry into politics, TND party national chairman, Thuo Mathenge, said that Kibaki’s son will play a key role in the 2022 General Election.

“Jimmy and Gathecha are now members of the TND party. Jimmy will be deputy party leader,” Thuo said.

However, details of the position Jimmy will be vying for in 2022 were not immediately established, only that he will be on the ballot.

His official entry into politics comes just a few years after the family of the former president of Kenya denied allegations that Jimmy was intending to join politics.

In 2019, the family of former President Mwai Kibaki distanced itself from the TND after its officials dragged the son’s name.

The family said Jimmy Kibaki was not part of the registration and launch of the outfit.

Family spokesperson, Ngari Gituku, told Kenyans to treat officials of the New Democrats’ statements linking Jimmy Kibaki to them as idle street talk that should be ignored.

“From the horse’s own mouth. Talk about Jimmy Kibaki registering a new political party is loose and idle street talk. Kindly ignore,” Gituku said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST