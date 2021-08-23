Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 –Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire all moles in the Cabinet since they are leaking secret government information with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday, Kamket, who is a close ally of KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, said some of the cabinet members were seen celebrating after the Court of Appeal struck out the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal on Friday.

Kamket asked the Head of State to crack the whip and fire all Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries associated with DP Ruto.

He also pointed fingers at the office of the Attorney General, alleging that the moles there are to blame for the loss in the BBI appeal.

“His government is full of moles. He needs to take a look at his cabinet. It is time to sweep his cabinet clean and also reshuffle his CASs as well as those in the office of the Attorney General,” Kamket said.

The MP, a member of the KANU party, added that they will be trying to revive the push for changes through the parliament.

The vocal parliamentarian stated that the initiative which was kicked off by Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga cannot be left halfway and must be completed.

“The idea is not over yet, this is a season of change. We will see what we can do in Parliament,” he added.

Raila has since announced that they will not be moving to the Supreme Court, even as details indicate that Attorney General Paul Kihara is planning to appeal the ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST