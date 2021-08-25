Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



(Nairobi)

Closing date: September 7, 2021

Position: Finance Officer

Department: Finance

Contract duration: Fixed-term

Start date: Oct 2021

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

ACTED Background

ACTED is a French humanitarian NGO, founded in 1993, which supports vulnerable populations, affected by humanitarian crises worldwide. ACTED provides continued support to vulnerable communities by ensuring the sustainability of post-crisis interventions and engaging long-term challenges facing our target populations, in order to break the poverty cycle, foster development and reduce vulnerability to disasters. Their interventions seek to cover the multiple aspects of humanitarian and development crises through a multidisciplinary approach which is both global and local, and adapted to each context.

ACTED is looking for professionally confident, self-motivated, experienced and committed team player to fill the Position of Finance Officer in Nairobi- Kenya.

Main objective:

Preparation and consolidation of the mission’s accountancy in an accurate and timely manner;

Supervision and review of all cash and bank payments in a transparent, accurate and as per ACTED procedures for Nairobi office;

Ensuring a good filling and document and archiving tracking system is in place;

Assisting the finance department on the monthly internal reporting (TITANIC) and external reporting (financial reports).

Specific Duties and Responsibilities:

Cash:

Responsible for supervision and review of weekly and monthly cash counts for Finance Manager’s approval (Cash Checking Statement).

Responsible for preparation of weekly cash forecasts and exchange needs.

Coordinate with other departments to collect the monthly fund requests and make sure they are based on realistic forecasts (in compliance with the monthly BFU’s and DFU’s).

Responsible for the timely and realistic submission of the monthly cash request forecast for Nairobi.

Responsible for the timely execution of the cash withdrawal requests from the bases.

Payment Procedure:

Responsible for timely payment supervision at Capital Level in compliance with ACTED internal procedures.

Responsible of accurate and timely preparation and execution of statutory tax payments (PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, NITA, HELB, PENSION).

Responsible for supervision of the finance intern and finance assistant during the preparation of payment voucher for approval by FM/ CFM before payment is processed.

Responsible to make sure every payment has the full set of supporting documents/ procurement documentation.

Responsible for monthly bank reconciliation.

Filling:

Responsible for tracking all finance vouchers for all bases through the monthly preparation of the Red Cell Game tool.

Responsible for supervising filing of vouchers on monthly basis.

Responsible for checking of all finance vouchers for Nairobi and making sure they are complete and fully signed on a monthly basis.

Responsible for training and supervising the finance intern and finance assistant during the filling process:

Make sure all vouchers are correctly labelled as per ACTED standards (originals: blue books; copies: red books; field & partners: black books).

Make sure the documents are photocopied/ scanned weekly.

Make sure all documents are coded and filed as per ACTED guidelines and uploaded in the cloud regularly (digitalization process).

Accounting:

Responsible for preparation and uploading of Nairobi Cash/ Bank Book entries in SAGA according to ACTED Standard entry grid.

Responsible for preparation and uploading of consolidated accounting from the bases (Cash/ Bank Book entries) in SAGA according to ACTED Standard entry grid.

Responsible for cross check of allocation as per purchase order/ supporting documents.

Responsible for accounting codes accuracy in cash/bank books and payment vouchers according to ACTED Standard entry grid.

Responsible to check Cash/ bank books and SAGA before closing the monthly accounting, consolidating the provisional writings in SAGA, ensure all Third Party Codes before end of year closure.

Responsible for creating BALZAC codes in SAGA.

Responsible for preparing on monthly basis loan/advance book and send it to FM & CFM for check by 10 th of the month and follow up with staff and suppliers on a regular basis to clear/ close advances monthly.

of the month and follow up with staff and suppliers on a regular basis to clear/ close advances monthly. Responsible for preparing the PRATIC on monthly basis and send it to FM & CFM for check by 10 th of the month.

of the month. Responsible and focal point for V1 closure during mid-year and annual closure, PRATIC + supporting documents (debt/ loan recognition forms and cash/ bank reconciliation forms).

Integrate the Cash/ Bank Books in SAGA in gap filling for other bases.

Responsible for the checking of cash distribution payments.

Responsible and focal point for preparing the NLE and integration in SAGA.

Responsible for different reallocation in the accounting software as requested by the FM/CFM.

Responsible for accurate, timely and efficient flow of financial and accountancy information to CFM and other bases.

Able to train any new staff member to ensure that there is not a gap in the department.

Reporting:

Assist the Finance Manager on drafting the financial sheet for new projects in compliance with the approved budget and grant agreement signed.

Integrate the financial sheet in SAGA and make adjustments as needed/ requested.

Assist FM in preparation of reports when needed (under Finance Manager Supervision).

Assist FM in preparation of BFU’s when needed (under Finance Manager Supervision).

CFU/DFU:

Responsible for the preparation of the monthly Debt Follow Up for Nairobi and timely submission to the DFU/ CFU focal point for consolidation.

Responsible for proper follow up for on all pending debts/ payments and that they are cleared within reasonable time.

Responsible to follow up with Logistics on regular basis to update the Contract Follow Up and make sure all recent procurements are reflected in the CFU.

Supervise and guide the finance intern and finance assistant on the various daily tasks such as preparation of payment vouchers, checking documentation, filling of payments, preparation of monthly entries (Cash/ Bank books), photocopying and scanning of monthly documents for the process of digitization.

Links with other departments:

To handover final vouchers to compliance for final check, and follow-up for filing.

Assist the Compliance department in audits and documents gathering; full cooperation with external auditors.

Perform any other task assigned by the FM/ CFM.

Protection mainstreaming

Promoting of and adhering to Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse policy and guidelines (for site residents, ACTED staff, partner agencies, casual labours etc).

Requested profile

A Bachelor’s Degree holder in Business Administration (Finance option) or Professional CPA holder.

Demonstrated experience of overall responsibility and accountability for the financial management of an organization preferably an INGO.

Well conversant with computer applications-MS Office is mandatory

Knowledge of accounting principles and hands on experience of using computerized financial accounting systems

Knowledge of SAGA( accountancy software) will be considered a plus

Knowledge of Somali language a plus.

Good presentation and analytical skills

Excellent communication skills and problem-solving skills

Strong team player of high integrity, pleasant personality, ability to work under least supervision

Good time management skills and the ability to prioritize

High numeracy and sound technical skills

The ability to balance the demands of work with other commitments;

The ability to work as part of a team and to build strong working relationships;

The potential to lead and motivate others;

How to Apply

Qualified candidates with the required skills are invited to submit their applications their applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae and cover letter as a single document i.e. with the cover letter being on the first page and the CV starting on the second page detailing three work related referees and contacts to kenya.jobs@acted.org and received on or before 5.00PM on 7th September 2021 with the subject line as; Finance Officer. Applications sent without this exact subject line will not be considered.

Note:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

shortlisting will be on rolling basis and ACTED reserves the right to fill the position before the deadline.

ACTED will at no stage of recruitment process request candidate to make payments of any kind. Further, ACTED has not retained any agent in connection with recruitment.

ACTED is committed to protecting beneficiaries within our programmes from exploitation and abuse and any kind of misconduct. ACTED has specific policies, including PSEA and Child Protection, which outlines the expected behaviour and the responsibility of all staff, beneficiaries, consultants and other stakeholders and has zero tolerance towards misconducts. Any candidate offered a job with ACTED will be expected to sign ACTED’s organizational Policies and Code of Conduct as an annex to their contract of employment and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.

ACTED is an Equal Opportunity Employer.