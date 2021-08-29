Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Officer

Job Summary

The Finance Officer will deputize Finance Manager and ensure that the Institute systems and procedures of internal controls are followed when committing financial transactions and also assist the Finance Manager in financial matters in the field office. MAIN

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOBS Bank & Cash Management

Review weekly cash count and ensure that documentary evidence is duly signed by yourself and Finance Manager or his designate.

Supervise bank reconciliations to ensure data is properly captured and all transactions are in order.

Ensuring internal control procedures are followed for all cash disbursements, receipts and transfers.

Liaison with vendors to resolve problems of Pending bills and Payments

Preparation of the bank reconciliation on a monthly basis.

Working with program staff and other SBUs to help them develop more accurate cash forecasts

Ensure proper management of funds through preparation of monthly and weekly forecasts to maintain the institute’s sound liquidity and reputation. Budgets

Working with Finance Manager to assist program staff to prepare budgets and MTEP budget in resource mobilization to support the Institute programs or realignments also ensuring adequate coverage of field operating costs

Periodically monitor the program implementation and budgetary allocations and make recommendations where possible measures to maintain the Institute thrift. Payments Processing

Ensure that all payments to the vendors are processed on time

Ensure that all commitments are cleared from the Institute system immediately before payment is done;

Ensure that signatories on releasing the online payments appropriate approvals on the payment documents

Staff Payroll: – Coordinate with HR departments in the management of incentive staff payroll and ensure the payments to staff is done time

Ensuring donor regulations and procedures are adhered to for all aspects of the operations

Management of creditors to ensure that payments are done in a timely manner. Training & Support

Assist Finance Manager in training staff on the Institute accounting procedures and requirements, and also assists the program staff in finance related issues and activities.

Assist Finance Manager to train program managers and officers on budget tracking, review burn rates and provide advise if spending is not happening according to plan.

Train and develop departmental staff in liaison with Human Resource through carrying out a training needs assessment to enhance their skills and competence. Asset Management

Management of fixed assets, policies and procedures to ensure employees have a conducive working environment and customer satisfaction. They can also be used as collateral in case the institute requires extra funding.

Ensure all insurance policies are in place to safeguard assets and staff of the institute. Internal Control

Identifying key issues and weakness in the system and provide recommendations for improving control processes or procedures.

Identification of procedural or training issues to be addressed to improve the quality of report data.

Ensuring that the internal controls are adhered to in all areas of operation.

Management of credit control function to ensure the revenues are well captured in the system to manage cash flow. Stakeholder Management

Deal with external customers such as auditors, banks, service providers and supplier to ensure compliance and seamless information flow.

Tax planning and management for compliance with the regulator to avoid penalties.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role:

Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution

Minimum level of personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:

Be a CPA finalist and a

Member of ICPAK in good standing

Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position:

Five (5) years of relevant experience

SKILLS/COMPETENCE

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Strong accounting, bookkeeping and analytical skills

Previous experience in Microsoft Dynamics is desirable

Knowledge of accounting packages especially QuickBooks, Sage or ACCPAC

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Sound knowledge and understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards and accounting principles

Sound knowledge of accounting and reporting process

Ability to synthesise information, interpret and provide broader context using financial and nonfinancial information

Problem-solving, critical thinking, teamwork and collaboration skills

Communication skills

How To Apply

All Application letters indicating role and reference number, together with Curriculum Vitae and relevant certificates should be sent online in PDF format addressed to the CEO KISM, vacancies@kism.or.ke to reach him not later than Wednesday, 8th September 2021.

Kindly submit a filed KISM Job Application Form together with your application. The template form (Google Form) can be accessed using this link https://forms.gle/3XKchgoeJrgPLiLc9

KISM is an equal opportunity employer and qualified applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.