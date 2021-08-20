Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Cervical Cancer Team

Closing date: September 30, 2021

The Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI) is a global health organization committed to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease in low-and middle-income countries, while strengthening the capabilities of governments and the private sector in those countries to create and sustain high-quality health systems that can succeed without our assistance. For more information, please visit: http://www.clintonhealthaccess.org

Cervical Cancer Program:

Cervical cancer affects more than half a million women each year, and disproportionately impacts women in poor countries, where access to effective screening and treatment for pre-cancerous lesions is limited. With Unitaid support and in collaboration with seven partner countries, CHAI will be working over the coming 2.5 years to catalyse the development and introduction of effective, affordable tools for cervical cancer screening and treatment that will facilitate widespread scale-up.

Position Overview:

CHAI is seeking a Manager, Finance and Procurement to play a critical role on the program management team for the Cervical Cancer program, serving as the lead for financial management and operations.

The Manager will interface directly with the Unitaid finance team and will be responsible for ensuring that donor expectations and requirements for financial management are met. S/he will act as the team’s lead on internal financial management, working with the Budgeting & Reporting Department and country team finance leads. S/he will oversee subcontract management for contracts held by HQ and support other operational and logistics needs as they arise.

Responsibilities

Grant Management

Liaise directly with donors on financial matters

Support Global and Country Teams to create and revise grant proposal budgets and reforecasts that meet both internal CHAI requirements and external donor requirements

Ensure latest grant budget information is appropriately disseminated and understood within each sub-team at global level and by country team management (programmatic and finance)

Generate financial reports and invoices for donors, working directly with the relevant Director responsible for the grant, and work with the HQ Budgeting & Reporting Department to validate the reports

Develop grant-specific tools for financial management and reporting, for both donor and internal management needs

Lead on ensuring compliance with donor requirements

CHAI Financials

Lead on the review of G/L entries across all Project IDs funded through program grants and work collaboratively with program managers and directors on G/L adjustments

Prepare monthly analyses of operational expenses against the budget; work with program managers and directors to provide variance explanations and to make ongoing adjustments to programmatic plans

Work with Program Director to periodically review income allocations and closely coordinate with all program teams about execution rate, adjustments needed and other changes with financial implications

Coordinate annual budgeting and semi-annual reforecasting for the cervical cancer programs to ensure consistency and accurate reflection of programmatic goals given the financial resources available

Work with the appropriate managers to allocate and track funding from the cervical cancer programs to other CHAI programs.

Invoices and Contracts

Manage the business relationship with care-partners, lead on financial management, subcontract formulation, and compliance issues

Work with program managers and directors and Accounts Payable to ensure timely payment of invoices

Internal Operations Management

Lead on the organization of internal and external meetings

Work with global program management to run & continuously improve processes needed for objective setting and prioritization, work planning & budgeting, and progress review & updates for the global program

Support HR-related operations of the global program team, in collaboration with global HR team and global team management (e.g., staff contract & work authorization, safety & security, office registration)

Procurement

Manage the tasking and responsibilities of a procurement associate on the cervical cancer grant.

The primary task supervision on the procurement related workstreams would include: Oversee the preparation of the Annual & Half-yearly procurement plans for the grant. Ensure that the grant budget is updated and is in-sync with the Annual & Half-yearly procurement plans Keep a track of the changes to the procurement as per the project need and keep in the donor and the program leadership informed of the changes Ensure that the procurement of programmatic commodities is executed as per the agreed upon plan with the country teams.



In addition, the manager might take on other responsibilities identified by supervisor.

Qualifications

Advanced degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA) or Master of Public Administration (MPA) preferred. Bachelor’s degree and relevant work experience may be considered in lieu of an Advanced degree.

5-7 years of work experience in a fast-paced, high-performance environment; at least 3 years in related work. Work experience with a CHAI country team preferred.

Strong familiarity with financial systems, budgeting, accounting best-practices, expense recording and reporting

Strong quantitative skills and solid experience in financial modelling using advanced Excel features

Dynamic individual with strong leadership, interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving abilities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills to deliver high quality, actionable feedback on a variety of complex issues to management, donors, and care-partners

Ability to multi-task and work in a fast-paced environment; self-motivated and capable of working independently as well as within a team

Rigorous and detail-oriented that can deliver very high-quality work, notably financials and written donor reports

Proactive solutions-oriented capability

Highest ethical standards, a deep sense of collegiality, as well as a strong desire to create positive change

Strong commitment to CHAI’s and the team’s mission and CHAI’s values, dedicated team player

Ability to travel occasionally internationally as needed for work

How to Apply

Please submit your application through our career center here: https://careers-chai.icims.com/jobs/11365/job