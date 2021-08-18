Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Hospital Association staff provident Fund is a registered provident fund scheme for employees of The Nairobi Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Eastern Africa. The successful candidate will be a team player with the ability to effectively add value to the running of the scheme for best value of its members.

TECHNICAL LEAD – FINANCE OPERATIONS

REF: TNH/HRD/HOA & O/08/21

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Finance Operations Lead will provide leadership to the central finance operations function in the implementation of sound accounting and financial control procedures including but not limited to the timely and accurate processing of all payments to 3rd parties including Doctors’ payments in with the Hospital policies and procedures and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Responsibilities

Provide oversight for doctor payments processes including allocation and reconciliation of funds to doctor Ensure timely and accurate statements are shared monthly. Review and ensure timely and accurate processing of payments to doctors.

Supervise the accounts payable cycle from LPO approval, invoice and GRN mapping to payments to suppliers. Prepare payments for review and setup for execution wires (across multiple currencies) and other bank related Engage with procurement for policy and process and delegation matrix adherence.

Perform supplier accounts Continuously resolve reconciling differences. Continuously resolve all vendor issues in a timely basis.

Coordinate the preparation of accurate and up-to date financial and management accounting information to facilitate decision making. Participate in the annual budgeting cycle and periodic financial reporting Coordinate the preparation of financial analysis for outpatient centres.

Ensure full integration of all ERP financial transactions. Ensure the posting of relevant journals accurately and timely and participate in the monthly reporting Perform reconciliations from ERP to HMIS. On a monthly basis coordinate the filing of all ledger account reconciliations.

Establish and maintain effective internal control systems and procedures. Coordinate the internal and external audit process across the Ensure provision of information to the auditors on a timely manner. Follow up on and close internal and external audit issues raised as per audit issue trackers.

Facilitate appropriate performance management, training and development for central finance staff members. Equip non-finance managers with appropriate knowledge for financial decision

Ensure taxes are accurately filed on time. Proactively manage any taxation issues on an ongoing Act as liaison with tax consultants.

Participate in cash flow management for the organization by managing supplier payments as per payment

Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance or other business- related fields from a recognized institution.

Must be a qualified accountant with relevant professional qualifications such as Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) or Minimum of 5 years accounting experience with 3 years at supervisory level.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Excellent understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Excellent grasp of Financial and Management Accounting; Taxation and relevant

Knowledge of regulatory requirements and regulations related to the health care Sound knowledge of macroeconomic and microeconomic environment.

Working knowledge of financial information management systems

Proven leadership ability

Communication skills including presentation and facilitation skills

Analytical skills

Integrity

Ability to work under pressure and under minimal

Problem solving skills

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 24th August 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.

Director Human Resources & Operations The Nairobi Hospital

P. O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

email: recruitment@nbihosp.org