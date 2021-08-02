Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Retainer

Closing date: August 15, 2021

Located in Nairobi, Kenya UNOPS Kenya Multi Country Office manages a growing portfolio of engagements, including associated strategic and operational risks. The KEMC sub-region currently consists of an established operations center in Uganda, Harare, Mozambique and a portfolio of engagements. This portfolio includes transactional projects in partnership with the Nairobi based UN Agencies UN-Habitat and UNEP, in addition to multiple ‘operational’ projects in Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda, Kenya and several Atlantic and Indian Ocean island states.

** Functional Responsibilities

Under the guidance and supervision of the Finance Manager, the Finance Assistant- Retainer provides a variety of specialized finance, accounting, and clerical functions related to project accounting and financial reporting. S/he ensures high quality, accuracy and consistency of work and promotes a client-oriented approach consistent with UNOPS financial rules and regulations.

S/he will work in close collaboration with the UNOPS operations, program and projects’ staff for resolving finance-related issues and information exchange.

Summary of Key Functions:

Implementation of operational strategies

Treasury functions

Accounting, administrative and clerical support

Financial Reporting

Knowledge building and knowledge sharing

Provide support to Projects in management of Operational Advances by :-

Processing of Operational Advances (OA) establishment requests ensuring compliance with the applicable UNOPS Rules, regulations and rates

Following up urgent Operational Advance requests with IPAS finance and FG to ensure timely disbursements to the custodians.

Support in monitoring the Tranche spending to allow processing of the next Tranche upon 80% spending burn-rate

Support with reconciliation of Operation Advances after the end of activity, ensuring that the supporting documents are Legit, authentic and the traveling allowance paid is as per the applicable rate as agreed with the Donor .

Assist with timely liquidation of the Operational Advances and ensure OA closures are made timely, as appropriate.

Maintenance of accurate records (hardcopy and online) of all operational and financial transactions for ease of reference and retrieval; document management, including file closures, archiving.

Use of technology and electronic systems and tools to initiate work, share information with project staff and stakeholders.

Provides support to Treasury, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Review of payment requests in one UNOPS ERP for completeness to ensure that documentation is complete and all information concerning the payment has been supplied; proper accounting codes used; certification of services rendered/goods delivered is written on the payment document and duly signed by authorized officials; payment request is in compliance with terms and conditions of agreement.

Review and confirmation of appropriateness of operational transactions processed through the interpretation and determination of applicable UNOPS policies, regulations & rules

Provides accounting, administrative and clerical support to the Finance Unit, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Preparation of Miscellaneous receipts on miscellaneous income ( AR), review of supporting documents to ensure completeness, accuracy and correctness of accounts codes used; entry of AR transactions in the computerized accounting and finance system.

Monitoring of financial recorded expenditures and related contributions to ensure timely and accurate accounting information.

Communication with colleagues/clients in areas requiring verification, corrections, additional information, etc. to improve quality of output and/or account submission and increase knowledge base in the process.

Monitoring of cash requirements to ensure adequate cash to meet current payment requests.

Ensure the maintenance of a good filing and archiving system for the purpose of achieving quick reference and up-to-date financial records.

Ensures accurate financial reporting, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Reconciliation of expenditures recorded in oneUNOPS.

Assistance to Project Managers with oneUNOPS reporting and analysis.

Provision of ad-hoc financial reports as needed including for Year-End closure.

Ensures facilitation of knowledge building and knowledge sharing, focusing on achievement of the following results:

Participation in the training for the operations/ projects staff on Finance.

Contributions to knowledge networks and communities of practice.

Monitoring and Progress Controls

The key results have an impact on the overall execution of the UNOPS financial services. Accurate data entry and presentation of financial information and a client-oriented approach enhances UNOPS’ capability to effectively and efficiently manage financial resources.

** Education

A secondary school certificate or equivalent qualification is required;

University degree or diploma or certification in related subjects; accounting, business administration or related areas is desirable but not required.

** Experience

A minimum of four (4) years of relevant finance experience at the national or international level is required;

A minimum of one (1) year of knowledge and experience in Accounting Reconciliation or cash management or/and ERP systems or a combination of any two or the three of the above skills is required;

Knowledge and experience in Accounting and Financial Reporting is desired;

Experience in the use of Google Suite applications as well as in handling of web-based management systems is desirable.

** Languages

Fluency in English (writing, reading and speaking) is required.

** Competencies

Treats all individuals with respect; responds sensitively to differences and encourages others to do the same. Upholds organizational and ethical norms. Maintains high standards of trustworthiness. Role model for diversity and inclusion.

Efficiently establishes an appropriate course of action for self and/or others to accomplish a goal. Actions lead to total task accomplishment through concern for quality in all areas. Sees opportunities and takes the initiative to act on them. Understands that responsible use of resources maximizes our impact on our beneficiaries.

Open to change and flexible in a fast paced environment. Effectively adapts own approach to suit changing circumstances or requirements. Reflects on experiences and modifies own behavior. Performance is consistent, even under pressure. Always pursues continuous improvements.

Evaluates data and courses of action to reach logical, pragmatic decisions. Takes an unbiased, rational approach with calculated risks. Applies innovation and creativity to problem-solving.

Expresses ideas or facts in a clear, concise and open manner. Communication indicates a consideration for the feelings and needs of others. Actively listens and proactively shares knowledge. Handles conflict effectively, by overcoming differences of opinion and finding common ground.

** Contract type, level and duration

Contract type: Local Individual Contractor Agreement (LICA) Contract level: LICA 4/ ICS 4

Contract duration: Five (5) months renewable subject to satisfactory performance and funding availability

For more details about the ICA contractual modality, please follow this link:

https://www.unops.org/english/Opportunities/job-opportunities/what-we-offer/Pages/Individual-Contractor-Agreements.aspx

** Additional Considerations

Please note that the closing date is midnight Copenhagen time

Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

Only those candidates that are short-listed for interviews will be notified.

Qualified female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

UNOPS seeks to reasonably accommodate candidates with special needs, upon request.

Work life harmonization – UNOPS values its people and recognizes the importance of balancing professional and personal demands. We have a progressive policy on work-life harmonization and offer several flexible working options. This policy applies to UNOPS personnel on all contract types

This is a local post. As such, it is only open to Kenyan Nationals.

This position is based in a family duty station.

For retainer contracts, you must complete a few Mandatory Courses (around 4 hours) in your own time, before providing services to UNOPS.

The incumbent is responsible to abide by security policies, administrative instructions, plans and procedures of the UN Security Management System and that of UNOPS.

It is the policy of UNOPS to conduct background checks on all potential recruits/interns.

Recruitment/internship in UNOPS is contingent on the results of such checks.

** Background Information – UNOPS

UNOPS is an operational arm of the United Nations, supporting the successful implementation of its partners’ peacebuilding, humanitarian and development projects around the world. Our mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve sustainable development.

UNOPS areas of expertise cover infrastructure, procurement, project management, financial management and human resources.

Working with us

UNOPS offers short- and long-term work opportunities in diverse and challenging environments across the globe. We are looking for creative, results-focused professionals with skills in a range of disciplines.

Diversity

With over 4,000 UNOPS personnel and approximately 7,000 personnel recruited on behalf of UNOPS partners spread across 80 countries, our workforce represents a wide range of nationalities and cultures. We promote a balanced, diverse workforce — a strength that helps us better understand and address our partners’ needs, and continually strive to improve our gender balance through initiatives and policies that encourage recruitment of qualified female candidates.

Work life harmonization

UNOPS values its people and recognizes the importance of balancing professional and personal demands.

How to Apply

https://jobs.unops.org/Pages/ViewVacancy/VADetails.aspx?id=22262#1