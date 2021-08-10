Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 22, 2021

JOB PURPOSE

The Senior Finance Adviser post holder will be responsible for financial oversight for a large, multi-country and multi-donor funded programme. This will include leading on financial management and reporting systems for the fund, ensuring compliance with donors and IPPF financial management requirements and developing financial capacity strengthening strategy to better support grantees.

The Senior Finance Adviser will also manage a subset of grantee-partners relationships. This involves working closely with organizations through the various steps of the grant cycle: selection, inception, implementation and closure.

KEY TASKS

To lead the design of the SAAF Financial processes, in line with IPPF financial systems and donors’ requirements.

To design, in collaboration with the Deputy Director, the financial component of the grant-making processes. This includes due diligence and risk management processes.

To support the Programme Adviser – Technical Allyship in the design of the technical allyship strategy, with a focus on the financial management component.

To support the Director with direct engagement with Board members and external stakeholders such as donors or evaluators.

To manage the implementation of key financial processes and controls for the programme, including budgeting, management reporting and forecasting, bank reconciliations and treasury management, to ensure compliance with donors (including DFID and NORAD) rules and regulations.

To manage the annual SAAF financial audit with external auditors

To oversee the financial component of the granting process in close collaboration with the Programme Adviser(s), and with support to the Finance Adviser(s).

The Senior Finance Adviser will manage the financial component of the granting process for a subset of grantee-partners: includes inception period, contracting, monitoring and reviewing procedures.

To manage the relationship with a subset of grantee-partners: direct communications with the organisations and reference point for them within the SAAF Secretariat, on all financial aspects.

To provide direct support to grantee-partners for project implementation, both remotely and through visits.

To identify technical support needs and coordinate their provision in coordination with the Finance Adviser(s) and Technical Allyship Adviser.

STAFF MANAGEMENT

The Senior Finance Adviser will manage the Finance Adviser(s). That involves regular liaising and provision of support in various professional areas.

GENERAL

To ensure gender is effectively mainstreamed within the remit of the post and in line with IPPF’s Gender Equality Policy.

To build and maintain positive relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and outside the Federation. In particular relationships with the Treasurer, Audit Committee and representatives of donor organisations.

To become familiar with the Federation’s Health and Safety Programme and Guidelines for using Visual Display Units. To do everything possible to ensure a healthy and safe working environment, including following instructions and guidance.

To take collective responsibility for safeguarding

To undertake any other reasonable duties as may be requested from time to time.

How to Apply

For more details on the job description and on how to apply please visit https://www.ippfar.org/about-us/jobs-and-opportunities/job/senior-finance-advisor

IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.

Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disabilities, people living with HIV and minorities.