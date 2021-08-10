Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RE-ADVERTISEMENT – DEPUTY VICE CHANCELLOR – FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION

Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) is a Chartered Private University in Kenya with the main campus based in Kisumu City and a learning center in Nairobi City. GLUK is established as a Centre of excellence bridging academics with community and institutional based development. GLUK is committed to maintaining high standards of education and training of professionals who are responsible stewards of resources and services in the society.

The position will be on contractual basis of 3-5 years renewable and will offer competitive salaries.

Applications are therefore invited from qualified candidates all across the country.

Responsibilities

Overall responsibility of direction, organization and administration of the Division of Administration, Finance & Planning.

Ensure the University Management is properly and promptly advised to comply with all statutory and legal requirements currently in force.

Ensure timely preparation and implementation of the University’s budget estimates and operational budget as well as timely reparation of strategic development plans;

Ensure physical development including expansion and maintenance of physical facilities;

Take charge of financial matters and budgets of the university and ensure sound financial controls.

Mobilization of Resources for development of the university

Ensure that university finances and accounts are audited accordingly

Ensure that there is a proper coordination between the DVC office and the VC

Qualifications

Be a Professor or Associate Professor of a recognized University with an earned Ph.D in a relevant discipline.

Have at least eight (8) years’ experience in senior management positions such as Principal of College/Campus, Dean, Director or equivalent.

A minimum of 5 years spent in a supervisory/leadership role within a post-secondary institution.

Knowledge of University policies, procedures, and resources related to fundraising or similar fundraising databases is desirable.

Have a good understanding of University functions, procedures and have experience in administrative leadership, strategic master planning.

Have experience in human resource and performance contracting policies.

Have a track record of success on expansion of physical facilities to cater for increased academic programs, student’s enrolment, research and innovation.

Demonstrate evidence of outstanding ability to communicate effectively and possess good interpersonal skills.

Have a good understanding of the national policies and strategies governing University education and training in Kenya.

Have a broad awareness of the factors and conditions shaping the development of higher education.

Be computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft applications and an in depth knowledge of Human Resource Management systems.

Have a proven capability for Fundraising

Latest publication being at least a year old from the date of the application

Be a member of a relevant professional body

How to Apply

Applicants to send Cover letter, CV and testimonials indicating the position applied for to:

The Chairman of Governing Council

Great Lakes University of Kisumu

P.O Box 2224-40100

Kisumu.

OR Send via mail to hr@gluk.ac.ke Email subject line to MUST read the position applied for. OR Hand drop to Great Lakes University of Kisumu, Kibos Campus. Applications to reach us by Monday, 13th August 2021. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.