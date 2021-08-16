Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



REPORTING TO: Chief of Party

LOCATION: Coast Region

FAM/LVCT/08/2021

Job Purpose

The Finance & Admin Manager will establish and maintain sound financial management practices and ensure the Organization’s compliance with LVCT Health and Donor procedures, rules and regulations.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Provide leadership to finance and operations aspects of the organization, including general administrative processes, financial management, sub award management, accounting and logistics.

Establish and maintain sound and transparent accounting and fiscal control procedures for financial, sub award and operations aspects of project.

Ensure compliance of financial and operations systems with LVCT Health policies and procedures, Donor rules and regulation, award requirements, and Government of Kenyan laws.

Develop, analyze and monitor program budgets; monitor and track obligations and expenditures against budgets.

Manage project procurement processes.

Advise senior leadership regularly on financial and operations–related matters.

Provide technical assistance, as needed, to local partners on financial compliance and reporting.

Prepare and submit annual, quarterly and any ad hoc financial and accrual reports to Donors.

Contribute to the development of high –quality work plans, quarterly and annual reports, financial reports and any other reports required by Donors.

Liaise with Internal Audit & Compliance Manager and external auditors in the review of project financial management.

Supervise other project–based administrative, finance, procurement, administrative and contract & grants staff.

Required Skills & Qualifications

A Master’s degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or related field relevant to the position requirements.

Professional certification (CPA) is a requirement and a member of ICPAK.

At least 7 years of experience in financial management for large complex projects, of which at least five years were working in the field of international development.

At least 3 years of experience working with USAID contract mechanisms

Proven track record in operations leadership.

Highly innovative and motivated organizational leader.

Required Competencies

The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level of Executive Management:

Collaboration – ability to develop networks, build alliances, and collaborate across boundaries to build strategic relationships and achieve common goals.

Creativity/innovation – ability to develop new insights into situations, question conventional approaches, encourage new ideas and innovations, and design and implement new or cutting edge programs/processes.

Influencing/negotiating – ability to persuade others, build consensus through give and take, and gain cooperation from others to obtain information and accomplish goals.

Managing people – ability to build and manage workforce based on organization goals, budget, considerations, and staff needs.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org. The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is 19 August, 2021 Only short listed candidates will be contacted. .

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer but female candidates are highly encouraged to apply. Please visit our website http://www.lvcthealth.org/ for more information about the organization.

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process.