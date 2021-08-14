Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced his 2022 presidential bid on Friday, saying he is the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at the funeral service of David Ajwang Nyakwamba, the father to Ruaraka MP T.J Kajwang’ and Senator Moses Kajwang’ in Homa Bay, Raila said he is ready to faceoff with Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential poll.

“We want our people to be united. Let us get ready. Let the youth of voting age apply for IDs and register as voters in preparedness for the poll,” Raila said.

Mt Kenya politics dominated, with Raila alluding to his 2022 prospects being a product of his handshake with the President, who has declared his support for the former PM.

“Let us also strengthen our party in preparation for the fight ahead of us,” the ODM leader added.

“I have projected what is lying ahead of us and I have seen a way we will use to pass through.

“Some people said we won’t scale the mountain but I have seen how we will climb it,” Raila said on his forays in Mt Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST