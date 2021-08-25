Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: September 15, 2021

For more than a decade, Forcier Consulting has served as the premier resource for high quality research in the world’s most challenging environments. We provide locally-based research, evaluation, and learning services to international donors, UN agencies, and NGOs reflecting the nuances and complexities of humanitarian and development work. We have performed more than 790 contracts in 41 countries, setting the standard for excellence in consulting in non-permissive environments.

Job Description

This position is open to Kenyan nationals only, with absolutely no exceptions. You will be asked to verify your nationality as part of the interview process. Female candidates are particularly encouraged to apply.

The Fieldwork Coordinator works directly with the Project Manager to organize, oversee, manage, and quality control fieldwork activities which may include both qualitative and quantitative data collection. The Fieldwork Coordinator is expected to:

Review and comment on the scope of work for the project and identify potential challenges in fieldwork.

Collaborate with other team members to arrange and oversee logistics including flights, car hire, accommodation, training venues, etc.

Assist in making payments for fieldwork expenses and maintaining receipts and other financial records required during the execution of the project.

Assist in on-the-ground recruitment, hiring and training of enumerators, monitors, facilitators, translators, community guides and other field staff as required.

Support in the execution of Forcier’s quality assurance protocols during data collection.

Contribute to fieldwork reports and context analysis at the conclusion of the project.

This position requires a high level of executive functioning, meaning that you need to be able to coordinate various different activities simultaneously. You need to be able to think ahead and predict challenges in an activity, and develop contingency plans to ensure projects remain on budget and on time. For the right candidate, this position can be a stepping stone for advancement within Forcier to other research and project management roles over time.

Forcier is dedicated to building the capacity of researchers within Kenya and as part of this role you will have the opportunity to work alongside specialists and receive training that will enhance your skills in research, monitoring & evaluation, and project management.

This position will most likely require travel to field locations within Kenya but will not be exclusively field based. Candidates are expected to be willing to travel up to 75% of the time.

Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Minimum 3 years of experience conducting research in the field. This can either be as a full-time position or a series of project-based positions that add up to 1 year of experience.

Ability to communicate effectively in an English-speaking work environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications and G Suite applications

Advanced executive function and task management (you should be able to manage multiple tasks with various deadlines and be able to allocate your time and efforts accordingly.

You should be able to demonstrate strength in the following skills:

Communication: Ability to express oneself clearly in writing and in conversations and interactions with others.

Initiative/Self Starter: Ability to identify what needs to be done and doing it before being asked or before the situation requires it.

Adaptability: Ability to adjust to changes in demands, new situations or approaches.

Independence: Ability to work independently and remotely, staying on task and accomplishing duties with minimal guidance.

Continuous learning: Identifying and applying new skills as needed to perform successfully on the job.

Organization Skills: Ability to plan effectively to achieve both individual and organizational goals.

Forcier isn’t the place for everyone. But for those who do find us to be a good fit, they can’t imagine being anywhere else. Our company operates with five immutable laws. If these don’t resonate with you, working with us probably won’t be a good fit for you. If they speak to you, you’ll find a new home with us.

Be nice or leave. All our staff deserve to be treated professionally and with respect. Discrimination, racism, tribalism, sexism, and neo-colonialist language will not be tolerated. This applies to our clients as well.

This is a stress free zone. The places where we work are stressful enough, we don’t need to add extra pressure. Increasing stress increases the likelihood of errors. We all work to minimize stress together.

We embrace a strong work ethic and a strong rest ethic. We believe that balance is critical to long-term success. We all work together to avoid burnout on our teams and ensure that team members have the opportunity to frequently and regularly take complete time off. We recognize the needs for every team member may be unique depending on their individual circumstances.

Safety first. We never put staff or partners in harm’s way for any reason, and we do not ask staff to go places or complete work with which they do not feel personally comfortable – for any reason.

Quality is paramount. We stand behind the integrity of our work. We don’t cut corners and we deliver the absolute best product possible every single time, both internally and externally.

Benefits

Forcier aims to be an employer of choice in Kenya. As a result, we offer competitive daily rates as well as on the job training opportunities, to attract the best talent available.

Please note that we are recruiting Fieldwork Coordinators on a contract basis. We will be evaluating all candidates who apply on a rolling basis, and may keep your application on file for opportunities in the near future if a perfect fit is not available now.

How to Apply

Please submit both a cover letter and a CV on Forcier’s career page. If you do not take the time to at least follow these instructions, you will demonstrate to us that you do not have the attention to detail required for this position.

Please include answers to the following questions in your cover letter:

What part of this position most appeals to you?

Based on our immutable laws, why do you think you are a good fit for Forcier?

What is the greatest challenge to conducting high-quality research in Kenya?