Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 15 August 2021 – Rogue city preacher, Victor Kanyari, walks around with mean-looking bodyguards like a Mheshimiwa.

Despite being exposed as a fake preacher by former investigative journalist Mohammed Ali, he is still running a church along Kangundo Road, where he hawks miracles and anointing oil to brainwashed Kenyans.

Kanyari shared photos on social media flaunting his security.

In one of the photos, he is seen alighting from his swanky Range Rover outside his church along Kangundo Road while being surrounded by his bodyguards.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.