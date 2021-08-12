Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Vera Sidika has penned a romantic message to Brown Mauzo as they celebrate their 1st marriage anniversary.

Vera got married to the struggling Mombasa singer last year in August and today is exactly 1 year since Brown Mauzo rescued her from the streets.

She promised to love Mauzo forever and said that he is the only person that she wants besides her every day and every night.

“Est. 12.08.2020.Happy anniversary to the only person in the world that I want beside me every day and every night for the rest of my life. I love you, sweetheart. Here’s to many more years of happiness to come,” she posted.

The anniversary comes barely 1 week after Brown Mauzo’s alleged first wife emerged from the blues and warned Vera Sidika that they are still legally married.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.