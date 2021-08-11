Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on former National Super Alliance (NASA) principals to unite against his Deputy, William Ruto, or else they will lose in the next year’s Presidential Election.

Uhuru said this during a State House meeting in Mombasa with Opposition Chiefs Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) where he begged them to unite against Ruto.

According to sources, Uhuru warned the Opposition leaders to prepare for a Ruto presidency if they don’t heed his advice to unite ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Uhuru is said to have pressured OKA principals to shelve their presidential ambitions in favour of his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, even as he crafts a broad-based political machine to face Ruto next year.

“The brief I have is the discussions were around the 2022 succession and the president opened up his heart on why he wants the principals to unite and work as a team,” the source said.

At the same time, Uhuru cautioned the five party leaders to avoid public antagonism as witnessed recently and focus on building trust amongst themselves with eyes on the prize.

