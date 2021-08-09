Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – The 2022 General Election is in jeopardy due to lack of funds to facilitate the elections.

This was revealed by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, who decried that the commission does not have the cash required to run the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement in Mombasa, Chebukati revealed that IEBC has a Ksh14.5 billion deficit for next year’s polls.

He noted that the commission would require Ksh40.9 billion to have a credible poll, but it is Ksh14.5 billion short, and this is likely to affect the quality of its exercise.

“IEBC requires Ksh40.9 billion for the 2022 poll and a further Ksh588 million to procure Covid-19 items, making a total of Ksh40.917 billion.”

“If no money is forthcoming, commission may be forced to cut down on some expenditures like mass voter registration, from 30 days to 15 days, which won’t be adequate,” he complained.

The IEBC boss faulted the National Treasury for failing to avail the needed funds to facilitate the 2022 General Election.

The development comes amid sustained calls to President Uhuru Kenyatta to postpone next year’s election to allow for constitutional reforms through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Former Nominated Senator Paul Njoroge has already petitioned IEBC to alter the 2022 election date.

The Kenyan DAILY POST