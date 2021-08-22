Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 August 2021 – Esther Musila had a question and answer session with her fans where she responded to several questions posed to her.

Fans bombarded her with different questions on her relationship with Guardian Angel, considering their huge age gap.

During the interactive session, a fan asked her what she would do in case Guardian Angel falls in love with her daughter Gilda, who is 23-years-old.

The 51-year-old mother of three savagely responded saying, “Why would he? That is his daughter! Would you do that to your own daughter?”

Another fan asked for her opinion on settling down with a younger guy, and she said,” Everyone’s relationship is different, so are personalities,”

Another fan attempted to troll her by referring to Guardian Angel as a boy and Esther was unapologetic in her response.

Here are screenshots of Esther Musila’s question and answer session with her fans.

