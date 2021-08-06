Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Description

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.

Responsibilities

Coordinate project activities

Compile field reports

Compile field expenditure

Process branch reimbursement claims

Monitor staff learning hours

Initiate procurement processes

Keep project files and procurement documents

Qualifications

A university degree University degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, project management, development studies or related field from a recognized University SkillsExperience Required

+ 3 years of experience executing programs with regional and national experience

Working knowledge of program management

Strong facilitation, interpersonal, and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently as well as to function effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.

Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal, strong analytical and quantitative skills, methodological rigor and demonstrated problem-solving ability

Excellent attention to detail with good organizational, analytical and problem solving skills.

Flexible to adjust to work schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, juggle multiple assignments and work in a dynamic environment.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here