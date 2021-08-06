Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Description
Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate project activities
- Compile field reports
- Compile field expenditure
- Process branch reimbursement claims
- Monitor staff learning hours
- Initiate procurement processes
- Keep project files and procurement documents
Qualifications
A university degree University degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, project management, development studies or related field from a recognized University SkillsExperience Required
- + 3 years of experience executing programs with regional and national experience
- Working knowledge of program management
- Strong facilitation, interpersonal, and presentation skills.
- Ability to work independently as well as to function effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.
- Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal, strong analytical and quantitative skills, methodological rigor and demonstrated problem-solving ability
- Excellent attention to detail with good organizational, analytical and problem solving skills.
- Flexible to adjust to work schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, juggle multiple assignments and work in a dynamic environment.
How to Apply
