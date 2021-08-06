Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Description

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is a corporate foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc. It was created in 2008 to undertake the social investment work of the bank. It focuses on six critical thematic areas; Agriculture, Education & Leadership Development, Energy & Environment, Entrepreneurship, Financial Education & Inclusion, and Health.

Responsibilities

  • Coordinate project activities
  • Compile field reports
  • Compile field expenditure
  • Process branch reimbursement claims
  • Monitor staff learning hours
  • Initiate procurement processes
  • Keep project files and procurement documents

 Qualifications

A university degree University degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness, project management, development studies or related field from a recognized University SkillsExperience Required

  • + 3 years of experience executing programs with regional and national experience
  •  Working knowledge of program management
  • Strong facilitation, interpersonal, and presentation skills.
  • Ability to work independently as well as to function effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.
  • Excellent communication skills, both writing and verbal, strong analytical and quantitative skills, methodological rigor and demonstrated problem-solving ability
  • Excellent attention to detail with good organizational, analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Flexible to adjust to work schedules and priorities to meet deadlines, juggle multiple assignments and work in a dynamic environment.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply