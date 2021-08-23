Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi has found himself in a precarious position after lending Deputy President William Ruto’s Turkish friend and alleged terrorist, Harun Aydin, a whopping Sh15 billion to invest in Uganda.

This is after Members of Parliament summoned him to shed more light on the loan that caused ripples in the country pitching Ruto against hustlers.

The MPs want Mwangi to appear before the finance and planning committee to shed light on Ruto’s claim that his Turkish friend, Harun Aydin, got a loan from the bank.

“The purpose of this letter is to invite you to a meeting with the committee scheduled for August 25 in the mini-chamber,” read part of a letter.

Aydin is said to have gotten the loan from Equity with the help of Ruto and invested the money in a vaccine plant in Uganda and in the process shipping jobs to the neighboring country as the DP continues to hoodwink real hustlers in Kenya with mere wheelbarrows.

According to a confession by DP Ruto, Aydin got the loan after the latter made a phone call to the bank’s management.

“Harun is a businessman who I helped acquire a loan of Sh15 billion from Equity bank to establish a business in Uganda. He is not a criminal,” Ruto said.

Now, the Committee chaired by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga wants Mwangi to answer if the bank conducted a background check on Ruto’s friend, Harun Aydin, who has since been deported to Turkey over his shady dealings that also include money laundering.

Also, the MPs want Mwangi to explain whether the bank verified the intended use of the loan advanced to William Ruto’s friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST