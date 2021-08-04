Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 13, 2021

TPM M&V Enumerators Scope of Work (SoW)

Company Profile:

SoCha (a word created by combining the terms Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges. We are a veteran-owned small business, registered in the United States and headquartered in Mauritius, which is an IT hub for Southern Hemisphere international organizations. SoCha is structured to be nimble and flexible, where we can rapidly respond to evaluative and analytical requests globally and have a well-established network across Africa and Asia. Since our inception in 2010, we have grown from a consortium of globally recognized experts who specialize in evaluating the effectiveness of development assistance, to a full-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.**

Background:

SoCha is USAID/Kenya East Africa’s Implementing Partner for the Mission Support for the Journey to Self-Reliance Pivot (MSP) Activity. The MSP Activity supports USAID/Kenya and East Africa (KEA) staff and stakeholders to be more efficient, effective, transparent and skilled in achieving development outcomes through the use of evidence, performance management techniques, and Collaborating, Learning and Adapting (CLA) practices that enable KEA’s journey to self-reliance.

Scope of Work:

The MSP program, implemented by SoCha LLC, seeks short-term consultants to serve as enumerators for a third-party monitoring (TPM) exercise of health, nutrition, WASH, and livelihoods programs being implemented in Garissa county. The data enumerators MUST currently be based in Garissa; and should be conversant with the local dialect. They will be contracted by SoCha and will report directly to the M&V Coordinator or a designated Team Leader.

Roles and Responsibilities

The enumerators will support the team leader in undertaking the following tasks:

● Support data collection planning, coordination, and logistics.

● Review, translate and pilot tools, both quantitative and qualitative.

● Gather and accurately record responses on qualitative and quantitative questionnaires.

● Submit complete and accurate questionnaires, in format determined by the Team Leader.

● Recognize and give account of problems in obtaining data and provide useful feedback.

● Provide daily briefings to the team leader and other relevant staff.

● Participate in regular check-in calls and debriefs with the MSP staff.

Required skills

● Minimum of an undergraduate degree in health, nutrition, WASH or related fields from a recognized university.

● At least three years of experience in undertaking qualitative and quantitative data collection.

● Past experience working/ supporting or implementing program in the Arid and Semi-arid Lands (ASAL) of Kenya.

● Experience working with USAID projects preferred.

● Strong communication skills both written and verbal

● Professional, reliable, deadline-oriented, team player.

Deliverables

The following deliverables will be required:

● Feedback on data collection tool(s) and pilot

● Qualitative and quantitative datasets

● Daily briefing notes and transcripts

● Other items as required by the team leader

Location:

Garissa County

LOE or Contract Length:

The consultant is expected to work for a period of approximately 25 days, between September and October 2021.

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their CV by end of day, 13th August, 2021.

To apply, kindly fill the form below:

https://jobs.socha.net/third-party-monitoring-enumerators-garissa-kenya/