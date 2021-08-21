Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 August 2021 – The two brothers who were lynched in Kitengela alongside their cousins on suspicion of being livestock thieves were laid to rest on Friday in an emotional burial.

Calls for justice dominated speeches during the burial that saw Lucy Wanjiru, the mother of the two brothers, break down after viewing their bodies.

Lucy said her sons were innocent.

“My sons were the best thing I had and it pains me knowing that I will never have a chance to speak or see them again,” she said while reading her eulogy during the emotional send-off.

Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, said it was unfortunate to lose promising young men and urged the Government to bring the killers to book.

Friends and relatives who spoke during the burial eulogised the two as hardworking, saying that it was unfortunate that their lives were cut short at their prime age.

Here are photos from the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST