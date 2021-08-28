Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 28 August 2021 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s immediate ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, seems to have moved on and found comfort in Juliani’s arms, barely two weeks after she announced in public that she had parted ways with the Machakos County boss.

A nosy Kenyan secretly took photos of Lillian and Juliani on a date at La Tasca, a high-end Spanish bar in Lavington that is famous for delicious Spanish cuisines and wine.

Lillian was concealing her identity with a cap and they both looked happy.

They ordered food and drinks and then left together.

Rumours of Juliani’s affair with Lillian started surfacing online about two months ago after they were spotted booking a room at a popular hotel along Thika Road.

Early this week, Juliani also posted a romantic photo on his Instagram stories pampering Lillian and then quickly deleted it, fuelling rumours that they are dating.

The former Ukoo Flani rapper is a well-known womanizer.

He always falls in love with A-List ladies.

Beautiful ladies love him because of his sharp brains and fame.

Here are photos of Lillian and Juliani on a date at La Tasca Spanish bar in Lavington

.

