Description

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) a member of the World Bank Group is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested US$22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit http://www.ifc.org.

The IFC Nairobi, Kenya office are looking to recruit an Extended Term Temporary (ETT) Driver in Nairobi, Kenya. This position reports to the Kenya Cluster Country Manager.

Duties and Accountabilities

Drive staff to meetings and client sites.

Collect/deliver official letters, invoices and parcels, as needed.

Maintain the office vehicles (including ensuring that routine checks for tyre pressure, engine oil, brake fluid, radiator coolant, fuel level, battery water level, etc. are carried out).

Maintain daily vehicle logbook.

Ensure insurance, registration and general vehicle service schedules are up to date.

Ensure that the office vehicles are always clean, including the engine compartment.

Ensure vehicle keys are appropriately maintained and securely stored.

Ensure that the general wear and tear of the interior fittings of the vehicles are checked.

Ensure that vehicles are always properly equipped with spare tyres, tool kits, jacks, wheel spanners, tow ropes, jump leads, fan belts, fire extinguishers and first aid toolboxes.

Other duties as may be required.

Selection Criteria

Minimum of secondary school diploma or equivalent.

Valid driver’s license.

At least 5 years driving experience; defensive driving skills training will be an advantage.

Fluency in English (spoken and written).

Good knowledge of the city of Nairobi and other surrounding areas.

Good driving record references.

Proactive, takes ownership, mature, flexible personality.

Team player, good people skills, ability to work with people from different countries, and a strong client focus.

World Bank Group Core Competencies

We are proud to be an equal opportunity and inclusive employer with a dedicated and committed workforce, and do not discriminate based on gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability.

Learn more about working at the World Bank and IFC, including our values and inspiring stories.

Note: The selected candidate will be offered a one-year appointment, renewable for an additional one year, at the discretion of the World Bank Group, and subject to a lifetime maximum ET Appointment of two years. If an ET appointment ends before a full year, it is considered as a full year toward the lifetime maximum. Former and current ET staff who have completed all or any portion of their second-year ET appointment are not eligible for future ET appointments.

How To Apply

Click here to apply