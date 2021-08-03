Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) is a statutory body charged with economic and service regulation of the water services sector as established by the Water Act 2016. WASREB sets rules, standards and guidelines to ensure that water services are provided in an effective and efficient manner with a view of protecting consumers and other stakeholders’ interests.

To strengthen our human resource capacity, we wish to recruit highly motivated professionals to fill the following positions:

DRIVER 1 POSITION

Job Purpose

Responsible for transporting Boards’ staff and maintaining vehicles in good working

condition.

Reporting Relationship: This role reports to the Administrative Officer

Supervises: None

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the Officer will entail:

Driving the Board vehicle as authorized;

Carrying out minor mechanical adjustments;

Recognizing and reporting mechanical defaults of the vehicles;

Ensuring the security and safety of the vehicle on and off the road;

Monitoring and reporting expiry of insurance policies for motor vehicles;

Preparing and submitting reports on transport when the need arises; and

Ensuring the safety of passengers and goods

Ensuring renewal of insurance licenses for all motor vehicles;

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle;

Keeping up to date work tickets for vehicles;

Cleaning of the assigned motor vehicle;

Submitting regular reports on motor vehicle assigned;

Reporting any mechanical/accident problems; and

Ensuring proper mechanical working condition of the vehicle

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

At least a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education D+ (Plus)

Served in the grade of Driver for at least four (4) years;

The Occupational Trade Test II Certificate;

Valid driving license free from any current endorsements(s) for classes of the vehicles the driver is required to drive;

Certificate of Good Conduct (renewable after two (2) years);

First Aid Certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. Johns Ambulance or any other recognized institution; and

An accident-free driving period of 3 years.

Key Competencies and Skills

Communication

Working with people;

Time management;

Focus on Service delivery

Commitment to continuous learning

Defensive driving

Meets requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution

How to Apply

All applications must be accompanied by a copy of the National Identity Card, detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of all relevant academic and professional certificates and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Water Services Regulatory Board,

P.O. Box 41621- 00100,

NAIROBI

So as to be received not later than 23.59 hours on 24TH AUGUST 2021. Due to the threat caused by COVID –19, the applications should be submitted only through electronic means. They should be sent via email to recruitments@wasreb.go.ke with only ‘POSITION APPLIED FOR’ as the subject line.

WASREB is an equal opportunity employer and women, youth and peoples living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by submitting the following compliance certificates; Certificate of Good Conduct, Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board, Tax Compliance Certificate, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Clearance, and Credit Reference Bureau Certificate.

Water Services for All ISO 9001:2015 Certified