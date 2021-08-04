Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 04 August 2021 – A traffic police officer escaped death by a whisker after some rogue members of the public accosted him and beat him like a burukenge while he was in the line of duty.

The uniformed cop begged for mercy during the dramatic incident that happened in broad daylight but his plea fell on deaf ears.

In the video, the merciless mob is seen descending on the cop with kicks and blows, before dragging him to the ground.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared the video on his Twitter handle and condemned the act.

“This is totally wrong and unacceptable. You can’t do this to a uniformed traffic police officer while on duty ama mimi ndio sijaelewa nini inaendelea?” Sonko posted.

It’s not clear why the cop was attacked by the civilians.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.