Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Whenever a prominent Kenyan man dies, there is always drama, especially from the widows (most are polygamous publicly or secretly) he has left.

That is the case with the widows of retired Col. David Njoroge Mwaura, who have left Kenyans talking after publishing separate obituaries in the same newspaper, with each claiming to be the first wife.

One of the widows placed an obituary claiming that the other one is an ex-wife.

Check out the two obituaries below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.