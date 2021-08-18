Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – There was drama yesterday during the meeting seeking the unity of Mt. Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria stormed out of the meeting after he was scolded over Deputy President William Ruto’s links.

Kuria was holding a meeting with Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, TSP leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, and other members of the central unity caucus.

In the meeting, the members confronted Moses Kuria over his address to the press, saying that they support Deputy President William Ruto.

Unable to bear the heat, unapologetic Moses Kuria stormed out of the meeting.

According to reports, the New Democrats Party leader, Thuo Mathenge, confronted Kuria over his remarks portraying attendants as Ruto’s supporters.

“I was very bitter with Kuria when he tried to turn the meeting into a Tanga Tanga function and I had to confront him,” Mathenge said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua clarified that their caucus has no favorite candidate, but is focused on unity.

“The forum for Mt Kenya region isn’t about the individual but uniting the mountain for the region to speak with one tongue,” she said.

In the presser that has put Moses Kuria in trouble links to William Ruto, the MP said that they promise to support Ruto, but want to have their own parties.

“Don’t tell us that for us to work with you we must be in your party, we cannot support you by force, it’s our right,” said Kuria.

He added that the Mt Kenya region has been left out in the recent coalition talks by the likes of Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance.

“We are not spectators, we also have our own drums and we will dance to our music. The direction we have taken is not about politics.”

“You know am in Tanga Tanga and I can’t hide it. Being in Tanga Tanga doesn’t prevent me from pushing for Mt Kenya unity” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST