Monday, August 2, 2021 – Patients at Nyeri County Referral Hospital were yesterday treated to a rare drama involving Governor Mutahi Kahiga and the facility’s watchman.

This is after they were involved in a scuffle with each throwing insults at one another without minding who the other one was.

It all started when Kahiga made a surprise visit to the Level 5 hospital to inspect service delivery and address grievances raised by patients.

This included the lack of drugs and other essential services.

The guard reportedly insulted the governor who could not hide his anger and reprimanded him in front of patients and media crew who were covering the event.

The watchman was reported to have misidentified the governor who sought to understand why patients were blocked from accessing the hospital, thus delaying service delivery.

“I wonder why you can’t expedite services. Respect other people. Why should you rush to insult us yet we are discussing how to solve these challenges?”

“My friend, be very careful. You are not a police officer but a security guard, yet you are so rude. These residents are your employers,” a visibly angry Kahiga retorted while pointing at him.

He ranted further, accusing the watchman of lacking common sense and spewing insults without considering who he was addressing.

The security guard – after identifying the governor – humbled himself, apologised, and asked to be given a chance to correct his mistake.

“Do not apologise and please these individuals by calling me Bwana Mkubwa. I am of less importance than these residents you are harassing.

“They are my employers too as they voted me into office.”

“Which school did you go to where you were taught how to line patients in a queue? Common sense dictates that you have to call them by name and they will respond. Why should you walk around causing mayhem?” the governor wondered.

He later spoke with the patients before he called an emergency meeting to solve the standoff and other challenges facing the facility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST