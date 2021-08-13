Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 13 August 2021 – A man went berserk and did the unthinkable after discovering that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with another man.

Instead of solving their marital woes like grownups, the aggrieved husband lost his cool and torched their palatial house.

In a video shared online, the jilted husband’s wife is heard wailing after seeing the damage that her husband had caused.

Their expensive household items were reduced to ashes, following the man’s stupid actions.

Here’s the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.