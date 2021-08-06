Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah the Queen, has caused a massive commotion on social media after she posted a juicy video flaunting her big derriere in a tiny bikini.

Nicah is a worship leader at Chris Embassy Church and her behaviours on social media have been eliciting mixed reactions.

“All I need right now! Flash back Friday!! #Jesusgurlnajua nimenona msiniambie!!” she captioned the video.

Thirsty men flooded her timeline with lustful comments after she paraded her goodies.

Some wondered why Dr. Ofweneke divorce her while thousands of men are dying to have a taste of her delicious booty.

Here’s the video.

