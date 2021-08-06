Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Andrew Kibe, has nowhere to hide after Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife Nicah the Queen shared screenshots of their private chats.

Nicah was forced to produce the receipts after Kibe bragged that he doesn’t know who Nicah is during a live show that he hosted on his Instagram page.

“Nicah the Queen, I don’t know who that is,” the controversial media personality said during the live show.

Kibe’s rude remarks prompted Nicah to share their private conversation and promised to share more in due course.

“Ona next slide vile Andrew kibe anasema hanijui na nishawahi patana na yeye kwa streets za DM. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa,” she wrote.

Here’s a video of Kibe saying that he doesn’t know who Nicah is yet he is busy sliding into her DM.

