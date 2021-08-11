Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 11 August 2021 – Dr. Ofweneke’s voluptuous ex-wife, Nicah the Queen, has left men with wild thoughts after she posted a video dancing to her new song with Hopekid.

The voluptuous songstress, who was divorced by her comedian husband over infidelity, proved to her fans that she can shake what her mama gave her.

She skilfully whined her waist and shook her big ‘nyash’, leaving little for men to imagine.

Thirsty men have since camped on her timeline with lustful comments.

Nicah is a worship leader at Christ Embassy Church that is run by some Nigerian con preachers.

Here’s the juicy video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.