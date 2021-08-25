Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, has shown maturity after she congratulated him and his new lover, Christine, following their engagement.

Ofweneke proposed to Christine on Tuesday night during her birthday party.

She shed tears of joy as the famous comedian put a ring on her finger.

After Ofweneke posted a video of the surprise engagement ceremony, Nicah rushed to her Instagram page and congratulated them.

“My insta family help me in congratulating Dr. Ofweneke and Christine on their engagement.

“The girls and I are super happy for both of you…Mama E I want to take this opportunity to thank you for always being a great mom to Faith and Debbie, they love and appreciate you,” she wrote.

Netizens showered Nicah The Queen with praises for showing maturity, despite parting ways with Ofweneke.

“Maturity of the highest. Love you Nicah,” a fan commented.

“This is what we call moving on,” another fan added.

Here’s a video of Ofweneke proposing to Christine.

