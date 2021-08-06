Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Renowned Kenyan disc jockey, George Njuguna alias Dj Crème Dela Crème, has addressed his fans a week after he went on a ranting spree on social media and said that marriage is a scam.

Crème was allegedly dumped by his wife Denise for going broke after being together for 14 years.

Trouble started last year after they relocated to Kericho from Nairobi, where they used to live a high-end life.

His wife is said to have left their matrimonial home in the upcountry with their two kids and came back to Nairobi last month.

The skilled deejay has taken to social media to thank his fans for offering him emotional support amid his publicized marital woes.

He said that he has received a lot of messages in his inbox to encourage him after news of his broken marriage surfaced online.

Crème said that he feels refreshed and ready to conquer the world due to the kind words that he has been receiving from his fans.

Watch video.

