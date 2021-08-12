Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is run like a cult and everybody is forced to worship party leader Raila Odinga.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday, Duale said, in ODM people are forced to obey Raila Odinga’s orders much as the Pope does in the Catholic Church.

He went on to explain that the ODM party’s principles are the same as those found in the Catholic Church.

Duale, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, concluded by claiming that both the ODM party and the Catholic Church are cults.

“ODM is controlled by a solitary individual. It is not comparable to the Jubilee party. ODM, like the Catholic Church, is a cult.

“Take a look at the structural organizations; they are similar to how Pope Francis runs the Catholic Church,” Duale said.

However, Duale’s sentiments have elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans, with most people telling him to respect the former Prime Minister’s party and the Catholic Church as a whole.

The Kenyan DAILY POST