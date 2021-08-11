Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has said his life is in danger after receiving threats from Turkish businessman, Harun Aydin, who was deported from Kenya on Monday.

Aydin, who is a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto, was deported over terrorism-related offenses.

Alai revealed through a Facebook post that Aydin has been threatening him via WhatsApp.

“Terror financing suspect Harun Aydin is threatening me through WhatsApp. These are friends of William Ruto. Given the power, they will kill and maim.

“Tell Aydin that my mother gave birth to me while harvesting sugarcane.

“Don’t threaten me. You’ll suffer before I do,” Alai wrote on Facebook while sharing the screenshot of his alleged conversation with Harun Aydin.

