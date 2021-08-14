Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Digital Strategist and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Dennis Itumbi, is lucky to be alive.

This is after his car was allegedly sprayed with bullets while on the highway yesterday.

Itumbi claimed that he was trailed by unknown assailants who attacked him at Thome, Kasarani.

The former State House Director of Digital Communications alleged that a lorry blocked him on the highway along the Northern Bypass before another car pulled over.

“A man walked out aiming a gun at him and fired some shots. Itumbi sped from the scene and in the process hit another vehicle that was on the road.”

“He was not arrested. Reports alleging that he was apprehended by the police are false,” Wanjohi Githae, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Communications Director revealed.

Itumbi, who was given until yesterday to apologize to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for calling him a thief in the infamous Ruaraka Land scandal, has since recorded a statement at Kasarani Police Station over an attempt on his life.

According to court papers, Matiang’i also wants Itumbi to delete all the tweets against him over the land scandal and barred from commenting on the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST