Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s lieutenants say they are not worried about the push by major Opposition leaders to craft an alliance against him ahead of 2022.

On Tuesday, the President held talks with Raila Odinga (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula in a fresh bid to reunite them.

Uhuru is said to have asked the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to unite and support Raila for the top job.

But despite Uhuru’s efforts to unite the leaders, Ruto’s allies are bullish that the DP will floor them.

“We in the Deputy President’s camp are not worried by tribal chiefs meeting at a certain corner to plan how to gang up against the DP,” Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said.

The former Majority Leader in the National Assembly said Ruto will ride on the hustler nation platform to annihilate the united front of Uhuru and his political associates.

“The presidency will be determined by the people of Kenya and not by a few leaders trying to craft a formula on how to lock out the son of a peasant from ascending to the country’s top job,” Duale said.

“We are going to beat them.”

