Monday, August 9, 2021 – Hustler Nation Bureau spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has claimed that the government has secretly deported Turkish businessman, Harun Aydin

Aydin, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was arrested at Wilson Airport while sneaking into the country from Uganda.

He was supposed to be arraigned in court on Monday in connection with terrorism-related charges, but according to Itumbi, he was deported on Sunday night.

“Harun Resit Aydin DEPORTED. It is clear @ODPP_KEdoes not want FLIMSY and clearly NONSENSICAL charges on his desk,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

Efforts by his lawyers led by Ahmednasir Abdulahi and Cliff Ombeta to stop deportation proved futile.

The two lawyers were even denied access to him when he was being detained at Anti-Terrorism Police Unit headquarters in Nairobi.

Ruto, in a statement on Sunday, slammed the government in what he described as a ‘tragedy of political pettiness’

