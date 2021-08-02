Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ambition to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 has suffered a severe blow after a senior political scientist said he will not win the presidency in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with K24 on Monday, political analyst, Solomon Kuria, said despite Ruto having a huge following across the country, he will not win the presidency because he wants to do it alone without seeking a coalition partner.

Kuria said Ruto is campaigning to be an opposition leader in 2022 since you can’t win the presidency in Kenya without having a formidable coalition.

Kuria said the DP will not become the President in the 2022 general election because he has plenty of enemies around the nation.

“The DP will not become the president come 2022 because he wants to do it alone.

“He has enemies in all regions and come 2022 he will be the weakest opposition leader we will have,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST