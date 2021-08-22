Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has lauded the Court of Appeal for declaring the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional, null and void.

In the landmark ruling on Friday, the Appellate Court, under the leadership of Justice David Musinga, upheld the High Court ruling that had earlier said that BBI is unconstitutional.

Ruto, in a presser at his Karen home on Saturday, said the judges had bravely defended the Constitution.

“The people have won, the Constitution has won and the rule of law has prevailed,” Ruto said.

The second in command also blasted BBI proponents for attempting to use the initiative to share government seats instead of addressing issues of unemployment and mass job losses in the country.

The DP further said the government should now concentrate on purchasing COVID-19 vaccines for Kenyans.

