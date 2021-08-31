Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged his close lieutenants in Parliament to shelve plans to grill the country’s security chiefs over the state’s move to withdraw elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers guarding his residences.

The change of guard was effected simultaneously on Friday afternoon at his official Karen residence, Nairobi, and Sugoi home in Eldoret, with the GSU officers being replaced with officers from the Security of Government Buildings Unit, which is part of Administration Police.

The move elicited a heated debate with many of his allies threatening to summon Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, over the change of security in the DP’s residences.

But reacting to the threats, Ruto said the MPs should not waste time on what he termed as non-issues.

“Parliamentary time should not be wasted on non-issues,” Ruto tweeted.

The second in command stated the AP officers deployed to his residences should be allowed to perform their duties adding that they are up to the task.

“The AP is a professional security service and those who think it’s a downgrade are wrong. Parliament should instead focus on deployment to serious security situations in areas where bandits are causing mayhem & destruction,” Ruto added

The Kenyan DAILY POST