Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is staring at another defeat in a by-election in Meru County.

The Kiagu ward by-election will be held on October 14 this year and it is a two-horse race between Jubilee Party and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Thursday, Ngunjiri admitted that the Jubilee Party candidate will lose the by-election.

The lawmaker said the ruling party should have bolted out of the race since they had earlier agreed not to field a candidate in Mt Kenya until the 2022 general election.

Ngunjiri said the President will be embarrassed again and blamed Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju for the mess.

The MP further accused Tuju of running the party down and not understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the party, as well as doing things unilaterally without consulting members.

