Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has continued his onslaught against Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly trying to control Mt Kenya politics.

Ruto, who has a cult following in the vote-rich region, is forcing all contestants in the 2022 poll to use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as their vehicle.

However, Kuria, who is also the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) leader, is against the idea, saying this is a pure dictatorship.

Kuria, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies, said that he will not pretend that things are good in Tangatanga when they are not.

Though he did not refer to DP Ruto, Kuria said some politicians in the country want to be worshiped.

“I will not pretend that things are working good for me, yet I am not at peace.

“There are some politicians in this country who want to be worshiped.

“But I will not make them small gods,” Kuria said.

“Things are not going to work smoothly as expected.

“Do not see a donkey without horns thinking that it can do nothing, “Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST