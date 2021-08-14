Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has told his political competitors not to abuse poor Kenyans because of politics.

Speaking on Friday when he met grassroots leaders from Kiambu at his Karen Residence, Ruto said it is the millions of Kenyans at the base of the wealth pyramid that drive the country’s economy through their small businesses.

Ruto noted that Kenya’s politics was shifting to a new path that was keen on the economy “and some politicians are finding it hard to adjust in the strange territory”.

“They are used to talking about leaders, positions, power and the change of the Constitution. That is why they are now engaging in abusing Hustlers,” Ruto said.

The DP was referring to an incident on Thursday where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also vying for the presidency in 2022, described Ruto’s economic model as ‘Takataka’

“We have a bigger agenda. There must be a concise, well-thought-out plan of rebuilding the economy, and not economic models largely anchored on sloganeering.

“This hoodwinking is takataka,” Raila said when he met the Kiambu business community at the home of late politician Nginyo Kariuki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST