Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked police officers to desist from being used by rogue politicians and state functionaries to settle political scores.

Speaking at a chaotic burial in Taita Taveta on Tuesday, Ruto said it is unfortunate that police were used to disrupt the burial of Muhoo Ward MCA, Ronald Hanel Sagurani, who was a Jubilee Party member.

During the burial, police acting on orders from above brought down a couple of tents meant for the mourners.

“I would like to ask for your forgiveness on behalf of the government because I know that our government has been visited by the devil who is currently confusing our leaders on how things are supposed to be run. The deceased who is here voted for me along with president Uhuru Kenyatta and so due to this reason, I had to come to say sorry”, Ruto said.

At the same time, Ruto accused senior government officials of trying to use police officers to interfere with the funeral procession.

“It’s so unfortunate that some politicians are currently using the police in order to stop me from coming to this man’s funeral.

“What kind of a person would I be if I fail to attend the man’s funeral?

“He voted for us and so the least I could do is come here”, he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST