Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has questioned why the government of Kenya blocked him from traveling to Uganda.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Wednesday, Ruto said there is no law requiring him to seek permission to visit with any leader, more so on private business.

Ruto maintained that his business in the neighbouring country is private and should not be dragged into the public discourse.

The DP said the Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is a friend of many leaders, further asking why it should be an issue when he is warming up to him.

“Yoweri Museveni is a friend of Kenya’s president, He is my friend. I have even campaigned for him.

“All NASA leaders have once campaigned for Museveni. How can it be okay when he is their friend, but there is a problem when he is a friend of the DP?

“Am I not entitled to friends,” he said.

He defended the presence of Turkish national Aydin, saying the embassy has itself cleared that he is a legit businessman and not a terrorist as claimed by the Kenya government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST