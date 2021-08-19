Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been blasted by a concerned Kenyan for employing 99% of his tribesmen and women in his transport company.

According to information sent to blogger Robert Alai, Ruto runs a transport company called Roche that is based in Mariakani, Kilifi County and almost all the workers are Kalenjins.

The concerned Kenyan wondered why Ruto is preaching against tribalism yet 99 % of staff in his company are Kalenjins.

“Hello Robert Alai Roche is a trucking company based in Mariakani, kilifi County. The company belongs to Deputy President Willia Ruto, but all the employees are from the Rift valley. 99% are his tribesman.

Isn’t that tribalism? How will he unify the country if he still practice such petty tribalism? Aren’t other Kenyans jobless?

Company lorries go with the name ROCHE but name of the company is Oak and Gold Limited.

I am close to them so hide my ID,” the anonymous Kenyan wrote to Alai.

